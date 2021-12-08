Moderna shots for Taiwanese, foreigners available at Taipei Main Station until Dec. 12

People cram inside lobby of Taipei Main Station as they wait for Moderna vaccine. (CECC photo) People cram inside lobby of Taipei Main Station as they wait for Moderna vaccine. (CECC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following an enthusiastic response by the public, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Wednesday (Dec. 8) that Moderna COVID vaccine inoculations for Taiwanese citizens and foreigners will be available at Taipei Main Station until Dec. 12.

In response to the rise of the Omicron variant, the fact that many Moderna doses are set to expire, and in order to provide more convenient vaccination locations for the public, the government coordinated with convenience shops and stores to set up vaccination stations over the weekend. On Sunday (Dec. 5), the CECC set up a vaccination station for the Moderna jab at the Taipei Main Station, with shots originally scheduled to be available until Dec. 9.



CECC head Chen Shih-chung (third from right) leads tour of Taipei Main Station. (CECC photo)

The deputy chief of the CECC, Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), on Wednesday (Dec. 8) announced that a total of 2,814 doses of Moderna had been administered at Taipei Main Station on Tuesday (Dec. 7). Since vaccinations started at the station on Sunday, a total of 5,623 doses have been administered.

In response to the large crowds of people who turned out for the vaccinations, Chen announced that the service would be extended at Taipei Main Station until Dec. 12. The jabs will be delivered in three locations inside the station, including the west corridor, the station lobby, and the east corridor from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.



(CNA photo)

Chen pointed out that the vaccinations are not limited to citizens and that foreign nationals can also receive the vaccines. He said that no appointment was necessary and after being inoculated, they could receive a free gift.

At the beginning of the program, people who had received the Moderna jab at the Taipei Station were eligible for a NT$100 voucher for use at PX Mart. On Wednesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that if the vouchers run out, people who are inoculated with the Moderna jab will receive another free gift that is worth NT$100 or less instead.



(CNA photo)

According to CECC statistics, 34,000 Moderna doses were set to expire on Dec. 7, 5,712 jabs on Dec. 9, and 45,000 shots on Dec. 12. Given that over 50,000 doses will expire from Dec. 9-12, Chen urged the public to take advantage of the open vaccinations as soon as possible.

To be eligible for these Moderna vaccinations at Taipei Main Station would-be recipients must be aged 18 or over and have either received a first dose of Moderna at least four weeks ago or received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks ago. Citizens and residents need to present their National Health Insurance (NHI) cards, while foreigners who do not have NHI cards can present their residence permit and passport.