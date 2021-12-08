Hiker carried down Taiwan’s highest mountain after suffering stroke

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a hiker showed symptoms of a stroke at Paiyun Lodge near Yushan’s Main Peak, rescue team members carried the individual down 8.5 kilometers in the middle of the night.

In a Facebook post, Yushan National Park said at around 7 p.m., the hiker suddenly began moving slowly, drooling, and lost muscle control of both arms. After calling a physician for consultation, the physician said the individual may be suffering a stroke and should be transported down the mountain immediately.

At around 8 p.m., staff members at the Paiyun Lodge began making their way down the mountain with the hiker, taking turns carrying the individual on their backs through the cold and dark night. A team of 12 people from the Yushan National Park Headquarters, Chiayi County Fire Bureau, Forestry Bureau, and the local police station made their way up to meet them.

At around 3 a.m., the team finally escorted the hiker to the head of the trail, where the individual was loaded onto an ambulance.

The Yushan National Park reminded hikers that those with chronic or heart conditions should assess their health conditions carefully before making their way up Yushan, as temperatures drop to around 0 degrees Celsius at night.

According to the Construction and Planning Agency (CPA), the Paiyun Lodge is located 8.5km away from the trail entrance on Yushan, at an elevation of 3,402 meters. It accommodates hikers on their way to Yushan’s Main Peak, which is 2.4km away.