Degenhart carries Boise St. over CS Northridge 74-48

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 21 points as Boise State routed Cal State Northridge 74-48 on Tuesday night.

Naje Smith had 17 points and three blocks for Boise State (5-4). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds. Emmanuel Akot had seven assists.

Onyi Eyisi had 12 points for the Matadors (3-5). Elijah Hardy and Darius Beane added 11 points apiece.

Atin Wright, the Matadors' leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com