Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases, 34 days without local infection

COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines, and Ethiopia

  108
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/08 14:23
(Taiwan News image)
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 8) reported five imported COVID-19 cases, while it has not reported a local infection since Nov. 4.

The deputy chief of the CECC, Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), that afternoon announced five imported cases and no new local infections for the 34th day in a row. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the five imported cases include three males and two females ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s. Between Nov. 19-24, they entered Taiwan from Indonesia (case Nos. 16,795 and 16,796), the Philippines (case No. 16,797), and Ethiopia (case Nos. 16,798 and 16,799).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,583,889 COVID tests, with 4,566,149 coming back negative. Of the 16,688 confirmed cases, 2,044 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 21 imported COVID cases, most in 2021
Taiwan reports 21 imported COVID cases, most in 2021
2021/12/07 14:11
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
2021/12/07 11:42
Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases, 32 days without local infections
Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases, 32 days without local infections
2021/12/06 14:27
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 29 days without local infections
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 29 days without local infections
2021/12/03 14:21
Taiwan reports 8 imported COVID cases, 27 days without local infection
Taiwan reports 8 imported COVID cases, 27 days without local infection
2021/12/01 14:13

Updated : 2021-12-08 14:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral