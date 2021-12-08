Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases, 34 days without local infection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Dec. 8) reported five imported COVID-19 cases, while it has not reported a local infection since Nov. 4.

The deputy chief of the CECC, Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), that afternoon announced five imported cases and no new local infections for the 34th day in a row. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the five imported cases include three males and two females ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s. Between Nov. 19-24, they entered Taiwan from Indonesia (case Nos. 16,795 and 16,796), the Philippines (case No. 16,797), and Ethiopia (case Nos. 16,798 and 16,799).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,583,889 COVID tests, with 4,566,149 coming back negative. Of the 16,688 confirmed cases, 2,044 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.