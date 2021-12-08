Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan signs MOUs with Slovakia to promote space, quantum technologies

Slovak deputy economy minister to visit Hsinchu Science Park, National Space Organization

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/08 13:58
Slovak Deputy Economy Minister Karol Galek (center) arriving in Taiwan Dec. 5. 

Slovak Deputy Economy Minister Karol Galek (center) arriving in Taiwan Dec. 5.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The delegation led by Slovakia’s Deputy Economics Minister Karol Galek will sign eight memoranda of understanding (MOUs) during its visit to Taiwan, including documents to promote cooperation on space and quantum technologies, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Galek arrived last Sunday (Dec. 5) as the highest-level Slovak government official ever to have set foot in Taiwan. In October, a 66-member delegation headed by National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) visited Bratislava, where it signed seven MOUs on topics ranging from supply chains and investment to tourism and smart cities.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said Wednesday that Galek was visiting its Taipei office with a 13-member delegation during the day, while the Hsinchu Science Park would be its destination Thursday (Dec. 9). Visits to the headquarters of the National Space Organization (NSO) and the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) are on the itinerary.

During the visit, Hsinchu Science Park will sign an MOU with the Technical University of Kosice, while the NSO will ink a similar deal with its Slovak counterpart to promote the joint development of space technology and research and development projects, CNA reported.
Slovakia
Taiwan-Slovakia relations
Karol Galek
MOST
space technology
NSO
quantum communication
TSRI
Hsinchu Science Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Slovak delegation lands in Taiwan on jet displaying national emblem
Slovak delegation lands in Taiwan on jet displaying national emblem
2021/12/06 11:06
Slovak deputy economy minister to visit Taiwan
Slovak deputy economy minister to visit Taiwan
2021/12/03 19:34
Taiwan to award scholarships to semiconductor students from Europe
Taiwan to award scholarships to semiconductor students from Europe
2021/11/25 17:00
NCKU develops award-winning ‘Fish breeding intelligent production system’
NCKU develops award-winning ‘Fish breeding intelligent production system’
2021/11/11 10:56
Taiwan’s Academia Sinica finishes 8th for its climate simulation program
Taiwan’s Academia Sinica finishes 8th for its climate simulation program
2021/11/10 17:26