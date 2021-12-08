Taiwan signs MOUs with Slovakia to promote space, quantum technologies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The delegation led by Slovakia’s Deputy Economics Minister Karol Galek will sign eight memoranda of understanding (MOUs) during its visit to Taiwan, including documents to promote cooperation on space and quantum technologies, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Galek arrived last Sunday (Dec. 5) as the highest-level Slovak government official ever to have set foot in Taiwan. In October, a 66-member delegation headed by National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) visited Bratislava, where it signed seven MOUs on topics ranging from supply chains and investment to tourism and smart cities.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said Wednesday that Galek was visiting its Taipei office with a 13-member delegation during the day, while the Hsinchu Science Park would be its destination Thursday (Dec. 9). Visits to the headquarters of the National Space Organization (NSO) and the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) are on the itinerary.

During the visit, Hsinchu Science Park will sign an MOU with the Technical University of Kosice, while the NSO will ink a similar deal with its Slovak counterpart to promote the joint development of space technology and research and development projects, CNA reported.