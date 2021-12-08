Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Schwieger, Tate carry Loyola Chicago past Roosevelt 88-49

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 12:05
Schwieger, Tate carry Loyola Chicago past Roosevelt 88-49

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Schwieger and Tate Hall combined to score 29 points to send Loyola Chicago to an 88-49 victory over Roosevelt on Tuesday night.

Schwieger came off the bench to score 15 points, while Hall had 14 points and five steals for the Ramblers (8-2), who won their fourth straight game. Jacob Hutson added 11 points, while Chris Knight scored 10.

Josh Redic had 11 points for the Lakers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-08 14:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral