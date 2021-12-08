Alexa
Rollins scores 27 to lead Toledo past Bradley 67-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 12:15
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins sank two free throws with 6 seconds remaining and finished with 27 points as Toledo edged Bradley 67-65 on Tuesday night.

JT Shumate had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets (7-2).

Terry Roberts had 21 points for the Braves (4-6). Roberts hit two straight baskets and knotted the score at 65 with 20 seconds left. Malevy Leons added 12 points. Rienk Mast had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

