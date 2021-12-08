Alexa
Murphy carries Belmont past Saint Louis 64-59

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 12:25
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Grayson Murphy had 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as Belmont edged past Saint Louis 64-59 on Tuesday night.

Will Richard had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bruins (8-3). Nick Muszynski added 12 points and four blocks.

Gibson Jimerson tied a season high with 21 points for the Billikens (7-3). Yuri Collins added 11 points and six assists. Marten Linssen had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-08 14:03 GMT+08:00

