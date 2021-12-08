Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Turner scores 23 to lift Bowling Green over Oakland 73-72

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 12:01
Turner scores 23 to lift Bowling Green over Oakland 73-72

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Chandler Turner had a career-high 23 points that included the game-winning 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and Bowling Green narrowly beat Oakland 73-72 on Tuesday night.

Turner's 3 gave the Falcons a 73-70 advantage. Jalen Moore made a pair of free throws for Oakland to cap the scoring with 27 seconds left.

Daeqwon Plowden had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (5-4). Josiah Fulcher added six rebounds.

Jamal Cain had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Moore added 18 points, seven assists and six steals. He also committed seven turnovers. Micah Parrish had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-08 14:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral