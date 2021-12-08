Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Swain scores 21 as Yale rolls past Albany 71-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 11:55
Swain scores 21 as Yale rolls past Albany 71-52

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain had 21 points as Yale defeated Albany 71-52 on Tuesday night.

Swain sank 9 of 10 foul shots and added five steals for the Bulldogs (6-5). Matthue Cotton had 13 points and nine rebounds. August Mahoney added 13 points, while Isaiah Kelly scored 11.

Jamel Horton had 11 points for the Great Danes (1-7), who trailed 30-19 at halftime. Justin Neely added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-08 13:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral