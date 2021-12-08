Alexa
Anumba, Hightower lead Winthrop over Furman 85-80

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 11:47
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Micheal Anumba had 18 points to lead five Winthrop players in double figures as the Eagles narrowly defeated Furman 85-80 on Tuesday night.

Cory Hightower added 16 points for the Eagles (5-4). Drew Buggs chipped in 13, D.J. Burns Jr. scored 12 and Kelton Talford had 10.

Alex Hunter had 24 points for the Paladins (6-3). Jalen Slawson had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Mike Bothwell had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-08 13:02 GMT+08:00

