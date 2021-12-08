Alexa
Davis scores 15, Missouri romps past Eastern Illinois, 72-44

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 11:37
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Amari Davis scored 15 points and Missouri outscored Eastern Illinois by 30 points over the final 28 minutes en route to a 72-44 victory on Tuesday night.

Jermaine Hamlin dunked with 7:36 left in the first half to put Eastern Illinois up, 17-15, but Gordon answered with a layup to spark an 11-0 run and the Tigers closed out the period with a 17-4 push for a 32-21 lead at the break.

Missouri (5-4) were an efficient 29-for-57 shooting from the field (50.9%), but was just 2 of 19 from beyond the 3-point arc.

DaJuan Gordon 14 added 14 points and Kobe Brown scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Tigers dominated the boards, outrebounding Eastern Illinois 42-21.

Hamlin scored 10 points off the bench and was the lone scorer to reach double digits for the Panthers (2-8).

Missouri plays at No. 8 Kansas Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-08 13:01 GMT+08:00

