Oduro scores 32 to lift George Mason past Navy 71-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 10:53
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had a career-high 32 points as George Mason beat Navy 71-65 on Tuesday night.

Davonte Gaines had 13 points and nine rebounds for George Mason (5-5), which ended its five-game losing streak.

John Carter Jr. had 21 points for the Midshipmen (6-3), whose five-game win streak ended. Greg Summers added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-08 12:37 GMT+08:00

