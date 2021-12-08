Alexa
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers

Italian musician Davide Biale's hard work pays off after 10 years

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/08 13:09
Davide Biale is the first Taiwan-based YouTuber to have 10 million followers. (YouTube, Davie504 screenshot)

Davide Biale is the first Taiwan-based YouTuber to have 10 million followers. (YouTube, Davie504 screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based Italian musician Davide Biale has earned a YouTube Creator Award, also known as YouTube Play Button, after reaching 10 million followers on his YouTube channel.

Known as “Davie504” on YouTube, the 27-year-old reached 10 million subscribers on Monday (Dec. 6), becoming the first in Taiwan to do so. Biale said in a 3-minute clip that he did not expect this to happen and that he has had a lot of fun, especially in the past few years.

Since he started the account in 2011, Biale’s bass-themed videos have been enjoyed by music lovers and viewers of all ages. Biale, who moved to Taiwan to be with his girlfriend, once shot a video in front of Taipei 101 in which he said, “Taiwan is a country,” which resulted in his works being removed from Chinese platforms, according to CNA.

After 10 years of hard work, the internet celebrity’s efforts seem to have paid off with 10 million followers. “I traveled to the other side of the world just to make a 2-minute video. Sometimes I would stop and think if that was even worth it,” said Biale.

“Every time I get a message from you guys, when you say that you just started playing bass because I inspired you, that is when I know everything was worth it. We have been through a lot, but the love for bass kept us together,” said the popular musician.

Biale shared that the year 2021 has not been a very good year, regardless of the pandemic, and that the expectation of getting to 10 million subscribers has put a lot of pressure on him. Still, he said he looks forward to the day when the channel earns 100 million fans.


Davide Biale expressed gratitude to his fans. (YouTube, Davie504 screenshot)
Davide Biale
Italy
music
musician
bass
Rock 'n' Roll
YouTube
YouTuber
content
artist
creative
travel
China

