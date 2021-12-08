Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jackson leads East Carolina over NC A&T 82-71

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 10:29
Jackson leads East Carolina over NC A&T 82-71

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Vance Jackson scored a season-high 23 points as East Carolina topped North Carolina A&T 82-71 on Tuesday night. J.J. Miles added 20 points for the Pirates. Miles also had eight rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 14 points and eight assists for East Carolina (8-2), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Tremont Robinson-White added 11 points.

East Carolina totaled 45 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Demetric Horton had 15 points for the Aggies (3-7). Tyler Maye added 12 points. David Beatty had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-08 12:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ