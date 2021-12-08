US will ‘take every action’ to prevent forcible reunification of Taiwan

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during daily briefing at White House on Dec. 7, 2021. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during daily briefing at White House on Dec. 7, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a press briefing at the White House, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. will “take every action” that it can to prevent China from forcibly invading Taiwan.

On Tuesday (Dec. 7), a reporter asked Sullivan, “Some observers have described a nightmare scenario where President Putin invades Ukraine and also, simultaneously, President Xi uses force to reunify Taiwan with China. Is the U.S. prepared to deal with such a scenario?”

Sullivan responded, “The United States is going to take every action that we can take, from the point of view of both deterrence and diplomacy, to make sure that the Taiwan scenario you just described never happens and to try to avert the invasion and deter the invasion into Ukraine.”

“With respect to Taiwan, the sum total of the efforts we’ve undertaken over the course of the past eight months in the Indo-Pacific have also all been geared towards avoiding any kind of scenario where China chooses to invade,” he added.

The press briefing followed a secure phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Sullivan said “covered a range of issues, but the main topic was Ukraine.”

U.S. intelligence officials highlighted the rising tension between Russia and Ukraine when they revealed that Russia appears to be planning for a military offensive in 2022. According to Sullivan, Biden warned Putin during the call that “if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States and our European allies would respond with strong economic measures.”