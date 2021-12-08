Intel, AutoZone rise; Clorox, HealthEquity fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Intel Corp., up $1.58 to $52.57.
The chipmaker said it plans to take its Mobileye self-driving car unit public in 2022.
MongoDB Inc., up $70.48 to $499.82.
The database platform beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Designer Brands Inc., up $1.95 to $15.45.
The footwear and accessories retailer handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.
Mimecast Ltd., up $4.40 to $79.40.
Permira is buying the cloud security services provider in a $5.8 billion deal.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $1.92 to $21.32.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential Rett Syndrome treatment.
AutoZone Inc., up $143.58 to $2,023.57.
The auto parts retailer reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.
HealthEquity Inc., down $13.94 to $42.73.
The provider of services for managing health care accounts trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Clorox Co., down $3.47 to $165.26.
The household products maker slipped as investors shifted focus toward sectors that are considered higher risk.