Sheriff grabs last-gasp equalizer against Shakhtar

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 09:51
Sheriff's Momo Yansane, left, challenges for the ball with Shakhtar's Valeriy Bondar during the Champions League group D soccer match between Shakhtar...

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Boban Nikolov scored a last-gasp equalizer for Sheriff to draw at Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday.

Nikolov struck in the third minute of injury time after Shakhtar defenders failed to clear the ball, denying the home team what would have been its only victory in the group.

Shakhtar, which already knew it was finishing bottom of Group D, looked set to bow out of the competition with its first win thanks to Fernando’s opening goal in the 42nd.

The Brazilian midfielder squeezed the ball inside the far post after a brilliant chip over three Sheriff defenders from Serhiy Kryvtsov. It was his — and Shakhtar’s — second goal in the competition.

Sheriff was already certain to finish third in Group D for a Europa League playoff place.

Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the other game to finish first in the group. Both teams were already assured of their progression to the last 16 of the Champions League.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-08 12:33 GMT+08:00

