Bulls’ DeRozan remains in NBA’s health and safety protocols

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 09:56
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball...

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan remained in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday and did not accompany the team to Cleveland.

The Bulls play the Cavaliers on the road Wednesday. DeRozan entered the health and safety protocols a few hours before Monday’s win over the Denver Nuggets.

The absence of the four-time All-Star is a blow for a team that was virtually tied with Brooklyn for the Eastern Conference lead entering Tuesday. He ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring and led the Bulls at 26.4 points per game.

Acquired from San Antonio in a sign-and-trade deal in the offseason, DeRozan has played a huge role in Chicago’s resurgence. The Bulls are eyeing their first playoff appearance since 2017.

The NBA’s health and safety protocols require players to be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-08 12:32 GMT+08:00

