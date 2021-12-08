Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 20 Ohio State women cruise past Mount St. Mary's 94-50

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 10:08
No. 20 Ohio State women cruise past Mount St. Mary's 94-50

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and No. 20 Ohio State jumped out early and cruised to a 94-50 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.

Ohio State (7-1) has won consecutive games since its eight-point loss at Syracuse on Dec. 1.

Taylor Mikesell added 15 points for the Buckeyes. Gabby Hutcherson, Rebeka Mikulasikova and Tanaya Beacham each had 13. Sheldon and Mikesell have scored in double figures in each of the Buckeyes' eight games.

Sheldon was 6-of-9 shooting in the first half and Hutcherson made all five of her shots as Ohio State used a 25-7 first quarter to build a 51-22 lead at the break. The Buckeyes scored 18 points off 15 turnovers in the half and shot 58% (21 of 36) from the floor.

The Buckeyes finished shooting 56% (40 of 71) and made 10 of their 20 3-point attempts, with Hutcherson and Mikesell each making three apiece.

Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor scored eight points apiece for Mount St. Mary’s (1-6), which faced its third Power Five opponent this season.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-08 12:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ