How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Tuesday, adding to the market’s solid gains from a day earlier, as investors wager that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy, as some initially feared. he S&P 500 rose 2.1% for its biggest gain since March.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 95.08 points, or 2.1%, to 4,686.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 492.40 points, or 1.4%, to 35,719.43.

The Nasdaq rose 461.76 points, or 3%, to 15,686.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 50.31 points, or 2.3%, to 2,253.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 148.32 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is up 1,139.35 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 601.44 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 94.48 points, or 4.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 930.68 points, or 24.8%.

The Dow is up 5,112.95 points, or 16.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,798.63 points, or 21.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 278.93 points, or 14.1%.