Abe says any direct or indirect Chinese attack on Taiwan a concern for Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo says that any Chinese attack against Taiwan, either direct or indirect, constitutes a situation that will affect Japan’s national security.

During an interview on the Japanese news program "Prime News" on Tuesday (Dec. 7), Abe was asked about the meaning behind his Taiwan comments last week. The former prime minister had said in a speech that if Taiwan has a problem, then Japan also has a problem, adding that the Japan-U.S. alliance would also come into play.

With regard to “problems” in Taiwan, Abe said there are many situations that would be a matter of concern to Japan, including an all-out invasion, a large-scale cyberattack, or any direct or indirect attack by China that would “strike the will of Taiwanese to fight” and cause domestic chaos, the Liberty Times reported.

Abe said it is an indisputable fact that China has recently increased its military pressure on Taiwan. He said that many conflicts occur when the capabilities of two sides are severely imbalanced or one side underestimates the strength of the other.

Abe also pointed out that the emergence of cyberattacks has increasingly blurred the distinction between wartime and peacetime.

The most important thing Japan can do now is to help expand Taiwan’s role in the international community, especially in U.N. bodies such as the World Health Organization, he said. Japan also needs to support Taiwan’s ascension to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, he added.