Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Michigan OC Josh Gattis wins Broyles Award

By Associated Press
2021/12/08 09:22
Michigan OC Josh Gattis wins Broyles Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis is the Broyles Award winner for the nation’s best assistant college football coach.

Under Gattis’ direction, Michigan ranks 10th nationally in yards rushing per game, 13th in scoring with 37.7 points per contest and 18th nationally with 451.9 yards per game. The second-ranked Wolverines defeated Iowa on Saturday to win the Big Ten title and have qualified for the College Football Playoff, where they will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

A selection committee former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA selected the winner from a list of five finalists, 15 semi-finalists, and 59 nominees.

The award was created in 1996 to recognize former Arkansas coach Frank Broyles’ history of selecting and developing assistant coaches during his Hall of Fame career.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, the 2020 winner, now is the head coach at Texas. Other past winners include USC coach Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables.

Updated : 2021-12-08 10:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Taiwan encourages visa overstayers to get vaccinated, promises no arrests
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ