Fire at central Taiwan factory burns through night

Factory filled with plastic tarp located far from water source

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/08 10:42
A large fire breaks out at a factory in Miaoli County.

A large fire breaks out at a factory in Miaoli County. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A large fire broke out at a plastic product factory in Tongxiao Township, Miaoli County late Tuesday evening (Dec. 7) and burned through the night.

CNA reported that the Miaoli County Fire Department received a report of the fire at around 10 p.m. Due to the distant location of the factory, flames had engulfed the plant, which was filled with plastic tarp, by the time firefighters arrived.

The abundant flammable material in the factory fed the fire while strong winds in the area spread it even farther. Flames burned through over 2,000 square meters.

Firefighters set up six hoses to contain the fire and prevent it from reaching other factories nearby; the hoses extended several kilometers, as the site lacked water sources. The fire was not brought under control until around 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 8), and as of 8:30 a.m., firefighters were still working to put it out.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire remains to be determined, according to CNA.
fire
Miaoli County
Tongxiao Township

