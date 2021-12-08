Global plastic molding company and contract manufacturer Rosti advances 3D printing with Ultimaker

From concept to reality within 72 hours as Rosti accelerates design process workflow through 3D printing

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 8 December 2021 - Ultimaker, the global leader in professional 3D printing, announces that Rosti Group, a global plastic injection molding manufacturer and leading contract manufacturer, is utilizing the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle to accelerate product development cycles for clients, helping them get their products to market faster. For Rosti, manufacturing assembly fixtures in a timely and cost-efficient manner are essential to keep up with the ever-increasing demands of their clients.

With the company expanding exponentially within China, the traditional prototyping methods can no longer meet customer time requirements, so Rosti turned to 3D printing with Ultimaker. The Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle provides the ideal answer – built on Ultimaker's scalable 3D printing software platform, with an unlimited choice of advanced 3D printing materials, and capable of printing fibre-reinforced materials with precision and durability thanks to the Print core CC. The integration of the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle into Rosti's existing design process was seamless. This was a success both in terms of time and cost-efficiency.

With the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle, Rosti continues to innovate, and bring new concepts and products to reality faster than other contract manufacturers catering to their market. Through the incorporation of the S5 Pro Bundle, Rosti is able to efficiently produce fixtures and assembly parts that match the strength and quality of those created from subtractive methods such as CNC machining, without the extra costs. With Rosti's design team being able to print all innovations in-house efficiently, they are able to provide new products to consumer markets and can successfully supply product samples within their 72-hour guarantee.

"By removing traditional manufacturing methods from the development of assembly and production fixtures, the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle allows us to print high-strength and high-temperature materials at a fraction of the cost of previous methods and completed within a few days instead of weeks." Scott Dickson, NPD Manager of Rosti Suzhou, said.

Jürgen von Hollen, CEO at Ultimaker: "Most certainly, Ultimaker is about fast first-time-right 3D prints of high visual and functional quality, but I get particularly excited when I learn how our technology serves as a transformative business solution for renowned companies like Rosti. The company recognized that it needed a rapid step change to remain competitive. Seeing that the flexibility and sustainable value derived from our 3D printing platform and eco-system has a strategic business impact in such a short turnaround time is what drives our teams as well our partners across the world".

