9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 9 Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Dec. 7), marking the sixth intrusion this month.

Six People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Chengdu J-10 fighter planes, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered different areas within the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

Twenty-two Chinese military aircraft have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, comprised of 14 fighter planes and eight turboprops.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese J-10 fighter plane. (MND photo)



Chinese electronic warfare plane. (MND photo)



Flight path of Chinese planes on Dec. 7. (MND image)