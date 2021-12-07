Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/07 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Washington 26 16 4 6 38 92 65 9-1-4 7-3-2 6-1-0
Florida 24 17 4 3 37 93 67 14-1-0 3-3-3 4-0-2
Toronto 26 17 7 2 36 80 62 10-3-1 7-4-1 6-1-0
N.Y. Rangers 23 16 4 3 35 68 57 8-1-1 8-3-2 5-1-0
Tampa Bay 24 15 5 4 34 81 65 8-3-2 7-2-2 4-2-1
Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 75 52 7-3-0 9-3-1 3-2-0
Pittsburgh 25 12 8 5 29 75 68 5-5-2 7-3-3 2-2-0
Detroit 25 13 9 3 29 71 78 9-2-2 4-7-1 4-4-2
Columbus 23 13 10 0 26 76 75 9-3-0 4-7-0 2-5-0
Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 7-4-1 5-4-0 6-3-1
New Jersey 23 9 9 5 23 67 79 6-4-3 3-5-2 3-1-2
Philadelphia 23 8 11 4 20 56 79 4-6-2 4-5-2 2-3-1
Buffalo 24 8 13 3 19 70 90 6-6-1 2-7-2 3-4-2
N.Y. Islanders 20 5 10 5 15 38 61 0-4-2 5-6-3 0-4-1
Ottawa 23 7 15 1 15 60 88 4-8-0 3-7-1 1-3-0
Montreal 26 6 17 3 15 59 93 4-8-1 2-9-2 2-4-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Minnesota 24 17 6 1 35 92 71 10-2-0 7-4-1 5-2-0
Calgary 25 15 5 5 35 81 51 4-2-3 11-3-2 2-3-1
Edmonton 23 16 7 0 32 86 70 9-2-0 7-5-0 7-2-0
Anaheim 26 13 8 5 31 87 78 9-4-2 4-4-3 6-1-2
Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 92 76 7-2-1 6-5-1 4-2-0
Dallas 22 13 7 2 28 64 59 9-2-1 4-5-1 4-2-1
Vegas 24 14 10 0 28 81 73 8-5-0 6-5-0 5-4-0
Winnipeg 24 12 8 4 28 74 68 9-3-1 3-5-3 3-2-2
St. Louis 24 12 8 4 28 80 70 7-3-1 5-5-3 4-3-2
Nashville 24 13 10 1 27 68 68 8-5-0 5-5-1 4-2-1
San Jose 25 13 11 1 27 66 68 5-4-1 8-7-0 1-0-0
Los Angeles 24 10 10 4 24 64 67 6-6-2 4-4-2 2-2-1
Chicago 24 9 13 2 20 54 75 5-5-1 4-8-1 3-3-0
Seattle 25 9 14 2 20 73 90 6-7-0 3-7-2 1-5-0
Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 64 80 4-7-1 5-8-1 2-3-2
Arizona 25 5 18 2 12 44 93 2-7-1 3-11-1 2-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Colorado 7, Philadelphia 5

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Washington 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Dallas 4, Arizona 1

Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 0

Pittsburgh 6, Seattle 1

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-08 01:25 GMT+08:00

