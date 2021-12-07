All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48 Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45 Charlotte 21 10 9 2 0 22 64 62 Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46 Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58 WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56 Bridgeport 22 7 12 1 2 17 55 69 Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 44 65

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 18 16 1 1 0 33 66 33 Cleveland 20 9 6 2 3 23 59 63 Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58 Toronto 17 9 6 1 1 20 53 59 Laval 20 9 9 2 0 20 68 72 Belleville 20 9 11 0 0 18 57 60 Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 20 14 4 1 1 30 62 45 Manitoba 20 13 6 1 0 27 65 48 Grand Rapids 20 9 8 2 1 21 60 62 Iowa 18 9 8 1 0 19 55 48 Rockford 18 8 8 1 1 18 49 62 Texas 18 7 8 2 1 17 54 59 Milwaukee 20 7 12 1 0 15 57 70

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 17 13 2 2 0 28 57 41 Ontario 17 12 4 0 1 25 68 51 Colorado 19 8 8 1 2 19 58 59 Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48 Tucson 16 8 7 1 0 17 44 50 San Diego 17 8 8 1 0 17 48 52 Abbotsford 17 7 7 2 1 17 53 53 Bakersfield 15 6 6 1 2 15 41 46 San Jose 16 6 9 1 0 13 46 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 1

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.