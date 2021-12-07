All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|19
|14
|3
|2
|0
|30
|67
|48
|Hartford
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|61
|45
|Charlotte
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|64
|62
|Providence
|17
|8
|5
|3
|1
|20
|46
|46
|Hershey
|17
|8
|6
|2
|1
|19
|48
|58
|WB/Scranton
|18
|8
|8
|0
|2
|18
|39
|56
|Bridgeport
|22
|7
|12
|1
|2
|17
|55
|69
|Lehigh Valley
|19
|3
|11
|4
|1
|11
|44
|65
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|18
|16
|1
|1
|0
|33
|66
|33
|Cleveland
|20
|9
|6
|2
|3
|23
|59
|63
|Rochester
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|69
|58
|Toronto
|17
|9
|6
|1
|1
|20
|53
|59
|Laval
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|68
|72
|Belleville
|20
|9
|11
|0
|0
|18
|57
|60
|Syracuse
|17
|6
|8
|2
|1
|15
|46
|54
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|20
|14
|4
|1
|1
|30
|62
|45
|Manitoba
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|65
|48
|Grand Rapids
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|60
|62
|Iowa
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|55
|48
|Rockford
|18
|8
|8
|1
|1
|18
|49
|62
|Texas
|18
|7
|8
|2
|1
|17
|54
|59
|Milwaukee
|20
|7
|12
|1
|0
|15
|57
|70
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|17
|13
|2
|2
|0
|28
|57
|41
|Ontario
|17
|12
|4
|0
|1
|25
|68
|51
|Colorado
|19
|8
|8
|1
|2
|19
|58
|59
|Henderson
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|47
|48
|Tucson
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|44
|50
|San Diego
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|48
|52
|Abbotsford
|17
|7
|7
|2
|1
|17
|53
|53
|Bakersfield
|15
|6
|6
|1
|2
|15
|41
|46
|San Jose
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|46
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 1
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.