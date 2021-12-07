Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/07 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200
Buffalo 7 5 0 .583 336 196
Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288
N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 217 367
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283
Houston 2 10 0 .167 164 323
Jacksonville 2 10 0 .167 180 320
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 282 260
Cincinnati 7 5 0 .583 331 267
Pittsburgh 6 5 1 .542 244 286
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 303 259
L.A. Chargers 7 5 0 .583 314 315
Denver 6 6 0 .500 237 218
Las Vegas 6 6 0 .500 274 312
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267
Washington 6 6 0 .500 246 297
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291
N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 211 273
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 9 3 0 .750 377 270
Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 216 332
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253
New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242
Minnesota 5 7 0 .417 308 305
Chicago 4 8 0 .333 201 287
Detroit 1 10 1 .125 203 316
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270
San Francisco 6 6 0 .500 303 278
Seattle 4 8 0 .333 239 249

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 27, New Orleans 17

Sunday's Games

Arizona 33, Chicago 22

Detroit 29, Minnesota 27

Indianapolis 31, Houston 0

L.A. Chargers 41, Cincinnati 22

Miami 20, N.Y. Giants 9

Philadelphia 33, N.Y. Jets 18

Tampa Bay 30, Atlanta 17

L.A. Rams 37, Jacksonville 7

Washington 17, Las Vegas 15

Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

Seattle 30, San Francisco 23

Kansas City 22, Denver 9

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday's Games

New England 14, Buffalo 10

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

