Alabama statues to feature Hank Aaron, other Hall of Famers

By Associated Press
2021/12/07 22:06
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Statues of Hank Aaron and other local heroes who made the baseball and football halls of fame are planned for a public space celebrating the heritage of the city of Mobile.

The Hall of Fame Courtyard is aimed at drawing more people to the city's riverfront, Al.com reported.

Aaron, who played for Atlanta and Milwaukee, died Jan. 22 at age 86. The courtyard also will include Mobile's other baseball Hall of Famers: Willie McCovey, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, and Ozzie Smith, and the city's only homegrown member of the National Football League’s Hall of Fame: Robert Brazile Jr.

Five artists or teams of artists competing to create the statues will be interviewed beginning Friday. Their work submissions are on public display this week at the Mobile Arts Council. A 13-member statue selection committee could select the winning artist in coming weeks.

The goal is to have the first statue finished and displayed in downtown Mobile next year, with the others delivered in 2023, said Matt Anderson, Mobile’s director of civic and cultural affairs.

Updated : 2021-12-07 23:51 GMT+08:00

