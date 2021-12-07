Vetter Wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award, and looks back on a stable year under ongoing pandemic circumstances

Best practices in collaboration with global customers in providing high-value

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 7 December 2021 - Vetter, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the aseptic fill & finish market for the company's provision of high-value to its customers. The award, presented annually by the prestigious international growth and consulting firm focuses on both business and customer impact and takes into account the current situation as well as trends in the market.









The award decision process involved three major steps: first, Frost & Sullivan examined service providers from the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry and their focus on both business and customer impact. The examination incorporates ten criteria including financial performance, operational efficiency, growth potential, price/performance value as well as customer service experience. Second, an in-depth interview was conducted with a respective senior management representative based on a qualitative and quantitative measurement of the criteria as well as current market conditions and trends. Third, a nomination compendium was created that contains all the necessary substantiation and justification and was thoroughly reviewed by Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognition committee.

Vetter was recognized for providing high customer value, in particular, the company's best practices in collaboration with global customers. The committee further acknowledged the CDMO for the significant role it plays in the success of its clients by providing crucial support from the early development phase of drugs through regulatory approval and market supply worldwide.

In explaining its decision, Frost & Sullivan's Industry Expert Surbhi Gupta said, "Vetter is renowned for its quality, innovation and loyalty as a strategic partner for pharmaceutical and biotech clients. The company offers end-to-end development and manufacturing services for variable batch sizes and drug-delivery systems, backed by flexible, scalable, and reproducible processes. Thus, we believe Vetter to be a well-qualified recipient of this award."

Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner was delighted to hear of the decision. "We always make our best efforts to provide customers with state-of-the-art services that help them improve the quality of life for patients worldwide. Our contributions to those mutual partnerships are intended to help secure their success in the global marketplace." Managing Director Thomas Otto emphasized, "This recognition by Frost & Sullivan, one of the most prestigious international consulting firms, represents an impressive achievement. However, we do not view the award as an end in itself. Rather, it is a justification of our business model of resolute customer orientation and further acts as motivation for our ongoing company development."





Vetter looks back on a year of stable company performance



The CDMO has attained a number of achievements throughout 2021, an especially rewarding accomplishment given the many difficulties presented by the still continuing coronavirus pandemic. These include ongoing expansion projects into the company's development, manufacturing, and packaging resources alongside associated processes such as quality control and storage capacities.



In March, the company opened a new business entity in Shanghai, China. The new office, now its fourth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, increases the visibility of Vetter's presence in China and underlines its importance as an important strategic market to Vetter.



Additionally, in the fall, together with Syntegon, Vetter was honored by the Parental Drug Association for a joint development project that advances the production of (bio)pharmaceuticals. The collaboration resulted in a highly flexible and fully automated production cell.



The company's new site in Rankweil, Austria, which is a European counterpart to its existing clinical manufacturing site near Chicago, has been modified to the high Vetter quality standards and is currently awaiting its manufacturing authorization by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).



Another significant company-wide milestone was reached with the attainment of climate-neutrality and elimination of a CO 2 footprint. Vetter's production sites and sales offices in Austria, the US, and Asia have followed the example of its sites in Germany where climate neutrality was already achieved in the past year.





About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a family-owned, global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the United States. Currently employing more than 5,500 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility, including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.





