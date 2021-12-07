Dortmund's Jude Bellingham fined for 'match-fixing' comment

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, right, watches referee Felix Zwayer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich ... Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, right, watches referee Felix Zwayer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been fined by the German soccer federation for comments about a referee following his team’s Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Bellingham was frustrated with contentious decisions by referee Felix Zwayer, who was previously involved in a match-fixing scandal centered around referee Robert Hoyzer that was uncovered in 2005.

After Bayern’s 3-2 win, a visibly annoyed Bellingham told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay, “You give a referee that’s, you know, match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?”

The soccer federation’s sports court reacted on Tuesday, when it fined the 18-year-old Bellingham 40,000 euros ($45,000) for “unsporting behavior.”

Bellingham and Dortmund accepted the sanction, meaning he’s free to play against Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

