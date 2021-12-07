Taiwan’s Fat Daddy American Fried Chicken to raise prices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fat Daddy Fried Chicken Co. announced on its Facebook page Tuesday (Dec. 7) that the prices on its menu would be marked up from Dec. 16.

The announcement came on the heels of recent price hikes by fast food giants McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

The Taiwanese American-style fried chicken chain cited rising costs as the reason for the planned price hike, saying prices of ingredients have continued to go up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported.

However, Fat Daddy Fried Chicken did not announce any details about the price adjustments. Sources said the mark-ups for each item are not expected to exceed NT$5 (US$0.18).

A worrying trend for consumers in Taiwan has been a rise in fast food prices. Taiwan McDonald's adjusted its prices on Nov. 24, with a total of 15 main course items, including a variety of hamburgers, selling for NT$1-5 higher. Meanwhile, KFC recently began to charge NT$2-10 more for some items.