Natural Extracts Market Size 2021: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Global Growth, Developments, Future Investments, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2027

Natural Extracts Market is valued at approximately USD 9.50 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Natural Extracts are basically ingredients derived or extracted from natural sources like plants, fruits, seeds, etc. Natural Extracts are removed from plant tissues and then treated with solvents in order to be used for specific purposes.

The increasing awareness about the side effects of conventional products, increasing demand for organic substances, and the health benefits offered by them will drive the market growth of Natural Extracts across the forecast period. The organic and gluten-free nature of health-conscious people is growing a shift towards more and more use of natural extracts, as it helps them to stay fit and likely to prevent diseases.

Also, the natural extracts provide various beauty and skincare benefits, thus attracting huge attention of the young generation crowd. According to a survey by Organic Trade Association (OTA), in 2020, the sale of organic products increased from 50.1 million to 55.1 million in the period 2019-2020.

According to report of Fragrance and flavour Department Center, India, the estimated production of Essential oils is $4 billion. However, the high cost and fluctuation in the availability of raw materials restraint for the growth of the market over the upcoming period of 2020-2027. But the rising R&D initiatives and increasing trends of organic lifestyle is likely to influence the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Natural Extracts market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share because of the rising demand for premium quality products as well strong presence of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also expected to show high growth rates over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyle of people and growing awareness about organic products are growing scope to boost the Natural Extracts market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

OmniActive Health Technologies

Synthite Industries Ltd.

VedaOils.com

Symrise

PT. Indesso Aroma

Naturex

Robertet Group

Plant Lipids

d?TERRA

Ransom Naturals Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Essential Oils

Oleoresins

Herbal Extracts

Natural Colours

Dried Crops

Others

By Application:

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

