Sun Care Market Size 2021, Latest Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Upcoming Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Demand Analysis by Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2027

Sun Care Market is valued approximately USD 13.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Sun Care products are the range of skin care products used to prevent skin from Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. These products absorb or reflect the radiations from sun and protects skin from sunburn, tanning, skin cancer, etc. The increasing awareness about the harmful effects of UV rays, urbanization, increasing popularity of skin care products and benefits of SPF has led the adoption of Sun care products across the forecast period.

Sun care products provide protection against UVA I, UVA II and UVB radiations, also prevent premature aging, reduces redness and pigmentation, hydrates skin, etc. People are becoming more aware about the risks of exposure to sunlight, also recommendations from dermatologist for the use of SPF have influenced the market of sun care products. As per the report of Skin Care foundation, the past decade has witnessed an increase of 44% in the number of new invasive melanoma cases. According to a report of iGEM 2020, more than 120 million litres of sun care products are sold every year and it is anticipated that this figure will increase by 2.5 million litres every year.

However, strict product formulation rules imposed by the governments and seasonal requirement of the product impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, development of mineral or organic sun care products and availability of different products with SPF is likely to boost the Sun Care Market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Milling Machines market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the world in terms of market share because of the large number of people with sensitive skin and demand for better and clear skin. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also expected to show high growth during the upcoming period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising skin problems because of exposure to the sun, increasing awareness regarding the importance of sun protection and disposable income of the people will aide in market growth for the Sun Care Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson and Johnson.

Shiseido Company Limited

Beiersdorf AG

L’Oreal S.A.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Lotus Herbal Pvt. Ltd

Kao Corporation

Avon Products, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Organic

Chemical

By Form:

Cream

Lotion

Gel

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

