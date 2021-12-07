Water Free Urinals Market Report 2021 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Development Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2027

Water Free Urinals Market is valued approximately USD 309.19 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Water Free Urinals, unlike conventional urinals, do not require water for flushing. They help in reducing water consumption and also help in cutting the cost associated with water supply and expenditure of plumbing. The increased awareness for the water conservation among people as well as the adoption of Green Buildings’ for residential as well commercial purposes has led the adoption of Water Free Urinals across the forecast period.

There is a heightened sense of urgency across the globe for saving water. It has become a necessity for cities, countries and governments to save potable water. Water free urinals can be the first step in reducing water usage substantially. According to World Green Building Trends 2018, the percentage of people doing their projects in Green buildings’ in India are expected to nearly double by 2021 from 28% to 55%. Environmental and Urban Housing Ministries at state and central level are also incentivizing Green buildings by fast tracking clearances, and reimbursements up to 50% on various fees.

This will in turn increase the demand of Water Free Urinals in these buildings. However, high manufacturing costs associated with water free urinals as compared to traditional urinals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the increased interest of government as well in water conservation methods is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Water free urinals market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased construction activities in commercial and residential buildings in the region and increased environment-friendly sentiments, especially in USA. Also, Asia-Pacific is also expected to achieve highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the factors such as rising disposable income, rising awareness for environmental issues and shift towards modern infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

Falcon Water Technologies

Kohler Co.

HSIL Limited

Sloan Valve Company

URIMAT Schweiz AG

Waterless Co. Inc.

Zurn Industries, LLC

CERA Sanitaryware Limited

Villeroy & Boch

American Standard Brand

By Technology:

Liquid sealant trap system

Valve barrier system

Membrane trap system

By Application:

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Industrial

Educational facilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

