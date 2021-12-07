Cocktail Syrups Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2027

Cocktail Syrups Market is valued approximately USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cocktail Syrups is a condiment which is manufactured by stirring grainy sugar into hot water until the sugar is melted and then freezing the by-product. They final product is a viscous liquid which is used as a sweetening agent in the cocktails. The rise of pubs and bars across cities, young population engaging in party culture in metros and tier-1 cities, and new fusion of flavors like ginger-lemon, mint-cola etc. are some factors driving the sales of Cocktail Syrups.

With health-conscious Gen Z population entering the legal alcohol drinking age, the companies are forced to bring innovation by reducing artificial coloring, sweeting agents and by using natural ingredients in syrups. According to WHO’s Global Health Observatory, the total per capita alcohol consumption in India is expected to increase to 7.9 liters in 2025 from current 6.6% liters 2020. Similarly, the figure for United states is 10.3L from 10.1 L, 11.5L to 11.8L for UK and 8.1L from 7.5 for China in period 2020-2025. The increase in the alcohol consumption indicates the increase in demand for cocktail syrups.

Cocktail Syrup companies can also utilize the situation by targeting new entrants in drinking and make them habitual of cocktails instead of hard alcohol and liquors. The perception of cocktail syrups among fitness enthusiasts being unhealthy due to artificial sweetening may act as a restraint, but increasing consumers from millennials and Gen-Z group demanding organic and herbal variants acts as an opportunity for Cocktail Syrups in next decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Cocktail Syrups Market. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share due to high share of population engaged in drinking, higher per capita income and well-established cocktail appetite among drinkers,. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2020-2027 owing to the growing inclination towards partying culture, growth of bars and pubs in tier-2 cities and rising disposable income.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kerry Group PLC

Liber & Co.

MONIN

The Simple Syrup Co.

ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co. KG

Bristol Syrup Company

Dohler

Toschi Vignola s.r.l.

Giffard

Nutrifood

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fruit

Herbs and Seasonings

Vanilla

Others

By Flavor:

Sweet

Salty

Sour

Mint

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

