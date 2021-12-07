Healthcare Smart Beds Market Share and Size 2021 Global Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Progression Status, Regional Outlook 2027

Healthcare Smart Beds Market is valued approximately at USD 411.2 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Healthcare Smart Beds are the beds with a remote monitoring system to keep the track of the patient through beds containing sensors for body temperature, heartbeat, blood, oxygen and others. They provide enable effective patient monitoring and effective delivery of care along with collecting electronic medical records of the patients.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2347

The global Healthcare Smart Beds market is being driven by the rising number of new product launches, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of surgeries. Furthermore, technology upgradation and the integration of artificial intelligence provides information by patient monitoring and their physicians about health activities of their patients, which will boost new opportunities for the global Healthcare Smart Beds industry. For instance, in 2020, Stryker launched a wireless smart hospital bed ProCuity to improve efficiency and safety.

Also, in 2021, Digital health company Zyter launched a new tool for healthcare technology to deploy large facilities into a single unified 5G-ready smart platform, called Zyter Smart Hospitals. However, high costs of advanced technology beds and low health budgets set by the governments in the underdeveloped countries may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2347

The global Healthcare Smart Beds Market is analyzed considering for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to adoption of artificial intelligence and promptness & affordability of health monitoring services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure which has stimulated product demand in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the rising disposable income and rising incidences of disease in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

LINET

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Arjo

Volker GmbH

Favero Health Projects SpA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2347

By Application:

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Medical Nursing Homes

Medical Laboratory and Research

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2347

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com