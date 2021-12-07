Single-use Bioprocessing Market 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027

Single-use Bioprocessing Market is valued approximately at USD 15.8 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2021-2027. This market generally utilizes the disposable plastics in bioprocessing to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and the lower the capital expenditure. They enable maximum process efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing process.

The global Single-use Bioprocessing market is being driven by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, low water usage and less floor space requirement. Furthermore, the increasing number of trials and research & development activities is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in 2020, Indian Government allowed the Vaccine Task Force (VTF) set up by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to use patient samples for research and development (R&D) purposes. Also, in 2021, Bajaj Healthcare developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation for Ivermectin through research & development.

Likewise, in 2020, the government of Canada granted USD 217.14 million for the R&D activities related to antivirals, diagnostics, vaccines, and clinical trials for COVID-19. However, stringent legal and political regulations and environmental concerns related to plastics may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the technology upgradation in developing sustainable products and government initiatives to promote bioprocessing sector, the adoption & demand for Single-use Bioprocessing is likely to increase.

The global Single-use Bioprocessing Market is dominated by North America while considering the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and huge investment by the private companies & government in technology upgradation in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the developing pharmaceutical industry and increasing government initiatives in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Corning Incorporated

Pall Corporation

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Eppendorf AG

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Lonza

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Apparatus & Plants

Simple & Peripheral Elements

Work Equipment

By Workflow:

Downstream

Upstream

By End-use:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer

Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

