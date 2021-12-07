Sun Care Market 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027

Sun Care Market is valued approximately USD 47.53 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Vetiver oil is a type of essential oil extracted from the roots of Vetiveria zizanioides (Chrysopogon zizanioides) (Linn) Nash. The main features of Vetiver oil are detoxifying, anti-inflammatory, anti-septic, scar treatment etc. it has a distinctively sharp and earthy fragrance.

The widespread use of vetiver oil in medical industry, increasing use of fragrances in food & beverages, and increasing market for luxury fragrances are some of the factors driving the market growth for vetiver oil during the forecasted period. Reducing anxiety, improving breathing patterns, treatment of cramps, muscle ache, etc. are some of the therapeutic benefits of vetiver oil making it a good fit for medical industry. Vetiver oil finds application in fragrance/perfume industry in production of scents and colognes and incense, rising trend of personal grooming owing to growth in disposable incomes is felicitating vetiver oil market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2349

According to report of Fragrance and flavour Department Center, India, the estimated production of Essential oils is $4 billion. However, high cost of product, high susceptibility to natural disaster or disease disorder, changing agricultural practices are some of the impediments which can hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, increasing R&D spending on product innovation, stress relieving properties and multiple skin care benefits of vetiver oil is likely to boost the vetiver oils Market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sun Care Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to development of perfumery and pharmaceuticals sector with the adoption of use of essential oils in cosmetic and medical industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow the market over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growth and development of the cosmetic, pharmaceuticals and fragrance industries and disposable income of the people will aide in market growth for the Sun Care Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

UniKode S.A.

Fleurchem, Inc

Aromatic Herbals Private Limited

FRAGER S.A.

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd

Imperial Extracts

Falcon

LLUCH ESSENCE, S.L.

Van Aroma

Vigon International, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2349

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

Medical

Food and Beverages

Spa & Relaxation

Fragrance

Cleaning Home

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2349

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com