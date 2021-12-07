China returns to dark ages of press freedom

The media is under attack in China, according to Reporters Without Borders. (RSF, Badiucao image) The media is under attack in China, according to Reporters Without Borders. (RSF, Badiucao image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Tuesday (Dec. 7) called out China for waging war on press freedoms in a report published the same day.

In a forward to its report, called “The Great Leap Backwards of Journalism in China,” RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said the accession of Xi Jinping (習近平) in 2013 has seen a “brutal end” to the partial opening up of China, which took place before and after the Beijing Olympics, in 2008. Xi has “restored a media culture worthy of the Maoist era, in which freely accessing information has become a crime and to provide information an even greater crime,” Deloire said.

He pointed out that China imprisons more journalists than anyone else, and ranks 177 out of 180 countries in the 2021 RSF World Press Freedom Index. This is just two places above North Korea, while Taiwan was ranked No. 43 in the annual update published April.

Deloire said Chinese journalists have to pass a test on "Xi Jinping Thought" to get their credentials renewed, and there are even plans to ban private media. Hong Kong, meanwhile, has been turned from being a relative bastion of press freedom, into a place where pro-democracy media has been shut down and its publishers imprisoned, like Jimmy Lai (黎智英) at Apple Daily.

"This 'great leap backwards' of journalism in China is all the more terrifying given that the regime has immense financial and technological resources to achieve its goals," Deloire said. "If China continues this frantic race backwards, Chinese citizens may lose hope to one day see press freedom established in their country, and the Beijing regime may succeed in imposing its anti-model domestically and abroad."

The 82-page report looks at the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) tightening grip on power and the throttling of information, calling it an end to "pluralism and openness." The report also details how critical domestic journalists "disappear," while foreign reporters that anger the regime face the risk of being kidnapped and imprisoned.

RSF’s “great leap backwards” refers to former China Chairman Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) disastrous “Great Leap Forward” from 1958-1962. This attempt to kickstart the economy led to the deaths of up to 45 million people, according to some estimates, who died from forced labor, torture, and starvation. The publication of the report comes just months away from the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 4.

RSF is headquartered in Paris, while its East-Asia Bureau is based in Taiwan's capital. The organization is consulted at the United Nations and UNESCO, has 14 international bureaus, and correspondents in 130 countries.