Suspected drunk driver flees accident in New Taipei, rolls car shortly afterwards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A suspected drunk driver was referred to authorities on suspicion of committing offenses against public safety on Tuesday (Dec. 7) after she fled the scene of a collision and ended up in a rollover in New Taipei on Monday night.

New Taipei Police Department’s Tamsui Precinct said on Tuesday that the 26-year-old female suspect, surnamed Lin (林), was driving home on Monday night after drinking with her friends in Taipei. At around 11 p.m in Tamsui, she had a glancing collision with a pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old man surnamed Chang (張).

The accident allegedly happened due to improper driving resulting from her being under the influence of alcohol, CNA reported.

The collision caused damage to the bumper and doors of Chang’s truck, but Lin did not get out to check in the aftermath, speeding off instead. However, when she came to an intersection not far from the collision site, she drove off a roadside slope, and her vehicle flipped over in the bushes.

Police said they responded to the scene quickly after receiving reports of a vehicle rollover, successfully retrieving the driver from the car. Lin, who failed an alcohol test, only suffered scratches to her palms.

After interviewing her, the police referred Lin’s case to prosecutors, as she was suspected of committing offenses against public safety.