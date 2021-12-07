South Taiwan zoo welcomes baby sloth, will reopen ahead of schedule

Baby the sloth is very protective of her newborn. (Facebook, Shou Shan Zoo photo) Baby the sloth is very protective of her newborn. (Facebook, Shou Shan Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As construction continues at Kaohsiung’s Shou Shan Zoo, the zoo announced the birth of a baby sloth.

During a visit, Kaohsiung City Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) said that the construction is well ahead of schedule, CNA reported. The zoo is estimated to reopen partially in April 2022 and fully by September 2022.

Part of the zoo’s renovation plan focuses on modifying pens to match the zoo’s environments to its animals’ natural habitats in order to improve their quality of life. Meanwhile, Shou Shan Zoo Director Chuang Hsuan-chih (莊絢智) was cited as saying the zoo will be working with Leofoo Village Zoo to exchange animals, introducing species such as the Bengal tiger, lion, and American bison to diversify its exhibits.



Kaohsiung City Deputy Mayor Charles Lin visits Shou Shan Zoo to check on construction progress. (CNA photo)

While at the zoo, Lin visited a newborn sloth, which, according to the zoo, was born on Oct. 23 and has just begun practicing chewing on leaves. The zoo plans to do a health check-up in January 2022 for the baby sloth, during which the veterinarian will determine its sex, per CNA.

In Shou Shan Zoo’s Facebook post, the zoo said the sloth’s mother “Baby” is a second-time mother, and she had shown obvious increases in appetite and activity level during the nine months of her pregnancy. After giving birth, Baby has been attentive and protective of her own baby, even attacking people who get too close with her claws.



The baby sloth has begun practicing chewing on leaves. (Facebook, Shou Shan Zoo photo)