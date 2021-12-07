Sequence of Events Recorder Market Growth Statistics 2021 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impacts, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Investments and Forecast 2027

A sequence of Events Recorder Market is valued approximately at USD 23.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The sequence of events recorded by the Sequence of Event Recorder (Occurrence of Faults and Normalization) in the plant or process. It’s a sophisticated surveillance device. It can be used to monitor the status of the plant from the operator to the executive level.

It successfully tracks all events without skipping any and protects against coercion. The increased focus on efficient use of power resources, as well as ongoing initiatives in various industries to reduce downtime and energy costs, are driving the growth of the sequence of events recorder market. Furthermore, rising data center investments and the ongoing replacement of existing utility infrastructures with technologically advanced power equipment are factors to expected offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. For instance, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global energy market is focused on new capital projects to replace ageing power plants and meet the world’s rising demand for power.

In 2009, the total installed power generation capacity around the world was 4,957 GW. Gross capacity additions of 5,900 GW are expected to be completed by 2035. As a result of the increased demand for efficient global power consumption control, sequence of events recorders has been installed in larger numbers to ensure continuous power supply around the clock. However, Easy availability of substitutes, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is holding the largest market shares of Sequence of Events Recorder. Factor such cloud computing, growing economy, ongoing infrastructure development projects and as increasing penetration of the Internet contribute to risen demand for data centers. ABB, Schneider Electric, and Delta Electronics are the leading providers of data center power solutions in Asia Pacific. Increased investments in healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, and telecommunications verticals have resulted in Asia Pacific development and economic growth in countries including Australia and China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Cyber Sciences

Ronan Engineering Company

Pacific Microsystems

E-MAX Instruments

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mount Type:

Rank Mounted

Rail Mounted

By End User:

Data Centers

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Sequence of events recorder Market , by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Sequence of events recorder Market, by Mount Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Sequence of events recorder Market , by End User, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Sequence of events recorder Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Sequence of events recorder Market Dynamics

3.1. Sequence of events recorder Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growing effective use of power resources worldwide

3.1.1.2. Increasing importance of reducing industrial downtime and global energy costs

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Easy availability of substitutes

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing investments in data centre infrastructures

Chapter 4. Global Sequence of events recorder Market Industry Analysis………………….to be more continue

The sequence of Events Recorder Market research report offers:Market definition of the market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Steel Abrasives Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market. A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the market. Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the market. Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

