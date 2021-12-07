Switchgear Monitoring System Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Business Boosting Strategies, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Development Challenges, Top Countries Data and Forecast 2027

Switchgear Monitoring System Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Switchgear is a type of electrical equipment that controls, protects, and isolates other electrical equipment. It’s used to clear faults and de-energize equipment.

Electrical switches, fuses, and circuit breakers are examples of switchgear components. Switchgear control systems assist in the monitoring of switchgear functions in substations and transformers. Switchgear control systems are also considered environmentally friendly because they help in the prevention of SF6 gas leakage, which is a greenhouse gas. The global switchgear monitoring system market is expected to benefit from this.

Switchgear, which includes devices associated with power system control and security such as switches, fuses, circuit breakers, and relays that are used to control, secure, and isolate electrical equipment to allow the continuous and reliable supply of electricity, is one of the most vulnerable links in the power grid infrastructure. Renewable energy sources account for the largest share of investment in power generation, according to the IEA, with annual investments of about USD 350 billion.

Countries all over the world are turning their attention to renewable energy production. However, High capital requirement for installation, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, in 2019, the Asia Pacific region had the largest share of the global switchgear monitoring device market. China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific are the countries involved the region. China is the region’s largest and fastest-growing market. China is commonly considered as the world’s pioneer in power transmission and distribution. The country is primarily focused on building transmission lines capable of transferring heavier concentrations over long distances and establishing a reliable power system across the country. Renewable energy projects such as wind and solar are rapidly expanding and growing in China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Konar-Electrical Engineering Institute

Schneider Electric

High Voltage Partial Discharge (Hvpd)

Rugged Monitoring

Power Diagnostic Service

Doble Engineering

General Electric

Tiara Vibrasindo Pratama

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric



Switchgear Monitoring System Market research report offers:Market definition of the market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Switchgear Monitoring System. Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market. A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the market. Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the market. Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

