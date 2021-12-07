Endoscopic closure device Market Size 2021 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2027

Endoscopic closure device Market is valued approximately at USD 432.66 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Endoscopy strategies are much less invasive and save fees in terms of pre-operative and post-operative care and stay at hospitals. Also, these procedures are largely included in health insurance schemes. Rising population, improving healthcare infrastructure in growing countries, and growing range of endoscopy procedures finished in advanced nations, are some factors helping the growth.

Growing adoption of minimally invasive methods, increasing technological advancements and use of disposable endoscopes. For instance: According to Cancer Research UK, in 2017, 17 million cancer cases were diagnosed across the world, and with an increase of 61.7%, this number is estimated to reach 27.5 million by 2040. According to Lancet Commission on Global Surgery, this is expected to result in important growth in the cancer surgeries, as around 80% of cancer cases require surgery. However, high cost of procedures and high cost of maintenance in such devices may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Endoscopic closure device market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing investments in hospitals and rising incidence of cancers in the region. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to implementation of new finding model and increasing research activities in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp.

STERIS Plc

Teleflex Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Endoscopic Closure Systems

Endoscopic clips

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

