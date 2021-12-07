Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market Share 2021, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Latest Trend Analysis, Impact of Covid-19,Forthcoming Development Status and Forecast to 2027

Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market is valued approximately at USD 876.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Time-of-flight mass spectrometry (TOFMS) is a mass spectrometry technique under which the particle’s mass-to-charge proportion is measured using time-of-flight measurements.

The particles are accelerated by a known intensity electric field. As a consequence of the acceleration, the particle has the same kinetic energy as any other particle with the same charge. The Q-TOF mass Spectrometry market is driven by increasing spending on pharmaceutical and biotechnological R&D and growing Focus on Ensuring Food Quality. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Germany spent 3.13 percent of GDP on research and development in 2018, up from 3.07 percent in 2017 and 2.94 percent in 2016.

Among the most effective instruments for analyzing chemical and biological organisms is mass spectrometry. Furthermore, the industry is being driven by the strong demand for COVID-19 from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In India 2020, researchers at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in Delhi and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) used a mass spectrometer to detect novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 95 percent sensitivity and 100 percent consistency as compared to RT-PCR. However, High Cost of Q-TOF Mass Spectrometers, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America is expected to dominate the global Q-TOF mass spectrometry market, followed by Europe. The main drivers driving the growth of the North American industry are increased government spending and increased biotech and biopharma R&D in the United States. Growing financing for research and development in Canada is projected to drive demand growth over the forecast period 2020-2021.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Sciex (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

Shimadzu Corporation

JEOL Ltd

LECO Corporation

MKS Instruments

PerkinElmer Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Biotechnology Applications

Pharmaceutical Applications

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Petrochemical Applications

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

