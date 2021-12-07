Aesthetic Medicine Market Growth Statistics 2021 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Investments and Forecast 2027

Aesthetic Medicine Market is valued approximately at USD 12.02 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.25 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Aesthetic medicine is a drug used to treat scars, wrinkles, unwanted fat and others that help patient to improve facial aesthetic by invasive or non-invasive surgeries. Increasing of awareness about aesthetic surgeries and increasing investments for research is the driving factor for the market.
Also, regular advancement and continuous development in products are the factors which will anticipate the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance: As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2020, about 185,957 breast augmentation surgeries were performed worldwide. Increasing acceptance of breast augmentation procedures among females of 22-40 years of age will foster the demand for breast aesthetics thereby driving the industry revenue.
However, high cost of aesthetic treatment and stringent policies which unfavorable for patient due to high risk may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Aesthetic Medicine market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share due to continuous advancement in medical infrastructure and availability of skilled and professionals in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due increasing disposable income of people in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Cynosure, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Galderma Laboratories
Alma Lasers
ALLERGAN, Inc.
Solta Medical
Lumenis
CANDELA CORPORATION.
Dentsply Sirona.
Merz Pharma
By Procedure Type:
Invasive Procedures
Non-invasive Procedures
By Product Type:
Energy-Based Devices
Implants
Anti-Wrinkle Products
By Application:
Surgical
Non-Surgical
By End-User:
Medical Spas & Beauty Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Use
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
