British Artist Allan Banford Launched His First Signature Wine Series in Tai Kwun

To Reveal the Perfect Integration of Art and Wine

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 December 2021 - The limited-edition wines from the Allan Banford Signature Wine Series were pre-launched successfully at Campo Marzio in the cultural centre and Hong Kong landmark Tai Kwun on 2 December 2021, revealing the perfect combination of art and wine. Media and guests were gathered to taste the new wine collection launched by British artist Allan Banford. Attracted to Allan Banford's artworks displayed on the limited-edition wine bottles, they waited to be thrown with a party of fine art, trendy music, and outstanding wine.





The Allan Banford Signature Wine Series, named after the British multidisciplinary artist, Allan Banford, and handpicked by Chilean wine connoisseur Francisco Montenegro, presented an exquisite taste of unforgettable flavours to the guests. During the wine tasting session, Allan was so excited to express his synergy, " It is our first liquid art collection and we want to bring you a unique combination of wines from each corner of the world featuring the concept of constant creative evolution, transformed into liquid art. Each sip from the wines of the Allan Banford Signature Wine Series was a unique experience of authenticity and delight."





The three featured flavours of the Allan Banford Signature Wine Series curated according to the artist's paintings, providing a unique visual and tasting experience, called Liquid Art. These art selections matched the wines from design and body to structure and taste. The vivid colours and emotional strokes of Allan Banford elevated the aesthetic of the bottle into a masterpiece level.





The event attracted many enthusiastic followers. The party could not be more relaxing and entertaining with a House music set by DJ and interactive games like lucky draws. A charming guest, who was enjoying her wine and music, said that she had been in a queue to book this event for a long time. It was a memorable evening worth waiting for. Most of the guests secured significant amounts of bottles to keep as an investment due to the rarity of the product and the limited number of circulations.





Exclusively, media and VIPs were invited to the pre-launch event. When the media interviewed the artist and the wine curator, both of them could not wait to share this synergy with their guests and proudly explain to the audience how the Allan Banford Signature Wine Series is a must-have for wine collectors.





The foundations behind the Allan Banford Signature Wine Series are both philosophical and inspiring. Committed to art and creativity on multiple scenarios, Allan Banford portrayed his understanding of evolution and the space-time theory into every single one of his creations. After winning many awards worldwide and earning well respected international recognition, Allan Banford started exploring the boundaries between consciousness and perception to develop his abstract style and technique. In this wine project, he worked with all these principles capturing the aromas, infusions, and tastes of this exclusive wine selection visually.





The success of the Allan Banford Signature Wine Series is also credited to Francisco Montenegro. As an experienced and passionate wine connoisseur, Francisco Montenegro turned his love of grapes, sensitive care for lands, and an acute sense of timing to curating the best wines in different vineyards around the world. Francisco was pleased to said, "We believe that Allan Banford Signature Wine series will soon become a well-known brand featuring the high standards or Allan Banford masterpieces acclaimed and critics and experts globally."





Allan Banford Signature Wine Series will be officially launched in December 2021.





About Allan Banford Signature Wine

The Allan Banford Signature Wine series mixes the expertise and knowledge of a Chile wine connoisseur "Francisco Montenegro" and a British multidisciplinary artist "Allan Banford", embedded in a handpicked curated selection of the most exquisite wines around the world, brings to you a unique liquid art experience. The limited-edition Allan Banford Signature Wine Series is launching in Hong Kong in December 2021.





Featuring artworks from the Dynamic Abstraction series of Allan Banford representing the constant evolution of energetic movements, conceptual abstractions formed by blending the content of a concept or an observable phenomenon; expressing the special taste of wine through different colors and shapes. The abstract art concept perfectly integrates art and wine with an added noble artistic sense and value. All wine bottles are sealed by hand for a touch of humanity, making the wine series a complete art piece.





About Founders

Allan Banford

Allan Banford is a contemporary visual artist, his varied art, sound, and installations explore the correlation between evolution and spacetime theory. His artworks respond directly to the surrounding environment of everyday experiences, unnoticed instances that come alive by his "Laceration" technique, de-constructing the subject to the extent that the meaning is shape-shifted, creating an abstract interpretation that challenges perception and perspective.





Allan is an award-winning and international multidisciplinary artist who brings his concept of constant creative evolution, identifying the boundaries between consciousness and reality, revealing an inseparable relationship between perception and taste, capturing the aromas, notes, and infusions of his global influences on a limited edition, exceptionally crafted wines selection.





Francisco Montenegro

Francisco Montenegro is a passionate agriculture Engineer, wine connoisseur it has been involved on the wine production since I was kid, from the harvest, fermentation, blending and caring of his beloved grapes to developing a unique understanding of weather,conditions, timing and taste to create the best wines at his family vineyards in Chile alongside advising the most important wineries in Australia and New Zealand for over 30 years.

His goal is to find and design wines that are the most expressive of the wine country of origin, coupled with the customised products designed from the client's own experience to forge a connection with individuals who drink the wine.





