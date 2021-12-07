Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Explosion collapses building in southern France, 4 missing

By Associated Press
2021/12/07 16:24
Explosion collapses building in southern France, 4 missing

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters were searching through rubble Tuesday morning for four people feared buried in an explosion that collapsed a three-story apartment building on southern France's Mediterranean coast.

Authorities for the southern Var region said one person was pulled in critical condition from the building remains and three others required emergency medical treatment following the blast in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the coastal town of Sanary-sur-Mer.

Four people remain unaccounted-for and are feared buried under the giant pile of debris, Var authorities said.

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately clear but Var authorities said first responders noticed a strong smell of gas on arrival at the scene.

Updated : 2021-12-07 17:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor